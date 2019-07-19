|
FRANGIAMONE, Mary F. (Merlina) Of Chelsea, on July 18, wife of the late Gioacchino M. "Jack" Frangiamone, mother of Donna Katzman and Diane Butera. Visiting Hours on Monday, July 22 from 4-8 PM at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA. Funeral Tuesday, at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Grace Church at 10 AM interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Complete notice to appear on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2019