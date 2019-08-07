Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY F. (CURTIN) FULLER

MARY F. (CURTIN) FULLER Obituary
FULLER, Mary F. (Curtin) Of Woburn, age 61, Aug. 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Carl L. "Buddy" Fuller, Jr. Loving mother of Samuel L. Fuller of Salem, NH, and Jessica L. O'Toole and her husband Christopher of Greenland, NH. Dear youngest sister of James Curtin, Thomas Curtin and Joanne Smith, all of FL, John Curtin and Elizabeth O'Brien, both of NY. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Monday, Aug. 12th form 4-8PM. Mary's Funeral Mass will be held in St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester on Tuesday, Aug. 13th at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the woundedwarriorsprojct.org or to the Dana-Farer Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02285-9168 www.costellofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Mary F. (Curtin) FULLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2019
