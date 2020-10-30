1/
MARY F. (O'LEARY) GARRITY
GARRITY, Mary F. (O'Leary) Of Arlington, October 28. Beloved wife of David B. Garrity. Mother of Jeff and wife Jennifer of Everett, Robert and wife Kerry of Winchester and Mary Lou Harnen and husband Mark of Quincy. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Sister of Sheila Elledge and Kathleen Pelkowski. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass, Monday in St. Eulalia Church at 11:00am, is private. To livestream Mary's Funeral Mass, go to sainteulalia.org Services will conclude with a Burial in St. Paul Cemetery, 30 Broadway, Arlington, at 12:15pm, all are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. To send an online condolence visit, devitofuneralhomes.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Eulalia Church -- To livestream Mary's Funeral Mass, go to sainteulalia.org.
NOV
2
Burial
12:15 PM
St. Paul Cemetery
