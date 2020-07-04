|
HARRISON, Mary F. "Mabel" (Morrow) Of Woburn, July 2. Age 86. Wife of the late Hilbert G. "Hib" Harrison. Mother of Glen G. Harrison of Burlington, David G. Harrison of Arlington, and the late Cindy Harrison Rizza. Sister of Ruby Stevenson of Pelham, NH. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. A graveside service will be held at the Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem St., Woburn, on Thursday, July 9 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 535 Main St., Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary and online condolences at www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020