MARY F. (MCLAUGHLIN) LENNON
LENNON, Mary F. (McLaughlin) Of Walpole, passed away peacefully in the care of her loving daughters on October 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael E. Lennon. Loving mother of Kelly Lennon of Foxboro, Katie Lennon O'Donnell of Plymouth and Karrie Lennon of Canton. Cherished grandmother of Liam O'Donnell of Plymouth. Dear sister of John (Jack) McLaughlin and his wife Sharon of Foxboro. Aunt of Bryon and Melissa McLaughlin. Funeral from the Alexander Thomas and Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common Street, WALPOLE on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Jude Church, 86 Main Street, Norfolk at 11:30 a.m. Visiting hours in the funeral home on Monday, November 2nd from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. (Please follow COVID-19 guidelines at both the funeral home and church). Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler Street, Boston, MA 02116 or at arlboston.org. Alexander Thomas and Sons Funeral Home (508) 668-0154


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
