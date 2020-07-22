|
|
LYNCH, Mary F. (Ferrari) Of Peabody, July 19th. Beloved wife of the late Edmond Lynch. Mother of Stephen and David O'Donnell, both of Stoneham. Sister of Eugene Ferrari and his wife Jean of Chestnut Hill and the late Charlie and Florence. At the request of the family, all Services were privately held. A Memorial Service will be planned for Mary in the coming months when friends and family may gather safely. Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home
and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2020