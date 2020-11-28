1/
MARY F. (DONOGHUE) MCDONNELL
McDONNELL, Mary F. (Donoghue) Of Watertown. November 27, 2020. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph McDonnell, Jr. Devoted mother of Stephen P. McDonnell & his wife Betsy of Florida and Maura M. Lucier & her husband Robert of Shrewsbury. Loving grandmother of Caitlin Struhs & her husband T.J., Molly McDonnell, Nicole Lucier & Jennifer Lucier. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick J. & Beatrice (Conway) Donoghue. Dear sister of the late Helen A. Donoghue. Dear lifelong devoted cousin of Mary Grady & Liz Arnold. Loving aunt of Robert O'Connell & Amy Griffin. Visitation and Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, Watertown will be held privately. For online guestbook & obituary, please visit www.macdonaldrockwell.com MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
