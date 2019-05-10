McMANUS, Mary F. Of Quincy, formerly of Onset and Roslindale, died May 9th, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John E. and Marion F. (Eichorn) McManus. Loving sister of Ann Joyce and her late husband Thomas of Westwood and Patricia Mullane and her husband William of South Boston, formerly Norwood. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Mary graduated from Blessed Sacrament High School in Jamaica Plain, class of 1960, and retired from the New



England Telephone Company and worked part-time for Walmart. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Wednesday morning, May 15th, from 9:30-10:30am. Following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood, at 11am. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South St., Needham, MA 02492, or to St. Margaret Mary Church at the address indicated above. Holden-Dunn-Lawler



Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019