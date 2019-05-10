Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
845 High St.
Westwood, MA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
St. Joseph's Cemetery
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MCMANUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY F. MCMANUS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY F. MCMANUS Obituary
McMANUS, Mary F. Of Quincy, formerly of Onset and Roslindale, died May 9th, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John E. and Marion F. (Eichorn) McManus. Loving sister of Ann Joyce and her late husband Thomas of Westwood and Patricia Mullane and her husband William of South Boston, formerly Norwood. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Mary graduated from Blessed Sacrament High School in Jamaica Plain, class of 1960, and retired from the New

England Telephone Company and worked part-time for Walmart. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Wednesday morning, May 15th, from 9:30-10:30am. Following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood, at 11am. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South St., Needham, MA 02492, or to St. Margaret Mary Church at the address indicated above. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now