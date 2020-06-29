Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY NOLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY F. (GILDEA) NOLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY F. (GILDEA) NOLAN Obituary
NOLAN, Mary F. (Gildea) Oof Dorchester, June 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Nolan. Loving mother of Paul Francis and his wife Mary Nolan of FL, Eileen Marie and her husband Robert Kelley of Quincy, Kevin Thomas and his wife Jil Nolan of Duxbury, Brian Richard and his wife Terrie Nolan of Pembroke. Cherished grandmother of Amanda, Emily, Robert, Elizabeth, Michael, Jacquelyn, Andrew, Thomas, Julia, Kristen and Timothy. Dear sister of Sheila Fullam of Dorchester and the late Margaret Maloney, Sally Carroll and Rosemarie Corcoran. Visitation and the Funeral Mass will remain private. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in memory of Mary to the Boston Home or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -