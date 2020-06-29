|
|
NOLAN, Mary F. (Gildea) Oof Dorchester, June 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Nolan. Loving mother of Paul Francis and his wife Mary Nolan of FL, Eileen Marie and her husband Robert Kelley of Quincy, Kevin Thomas and his wife Jil Nolan of Duxbury, Brian Richard and his wife Terrie Nolan of Pembroke. Cherished grandmother of Amanda, Emily, Robert, Elizabeth, Michael, Jacquelyn, Andrew, Thomas, Julia, Kristen and Timothy. Dear sister of Sheila Fullam of Dorchester and the late Margaret Maloney, Sally Carroll and Rosemarie Corcoran. Visitation and the Funeral Mass will remain private. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in memory of Mary to the Boston Home or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020