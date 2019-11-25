|
NORTON, Atty. Mary F. Of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Dorchester, died November 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Michael J. and Anna M. (McCarthy) Norton. Loving mother of Jessica E. Fardy of Lynnfield. Sister of Atty. John J. Norton of Dorchester, Paul J. Norton of Dorchester, Michael W. and his wife Patricia Norton of West Roxbury, William G. and his wife Virginia Norton of Weymouth, Brenda A. Norton of Dorchester, and the late Robert M. Norton and Edward T. Norton. Sister-in-law of Anne Norton of Dedham. Mary was survived by 11 nieces and nephews, and 22 great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Friday, November 29th, from 2-6 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Mission Church, 1545 Tremont St., Boston, on Saturday morning, November 30th, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Mary graduated from Matignon High School, class of '59, and attended Boston Clerical School. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from UMass Boston and a Law Degree from Northeastern School of Law. She was a recipient of The Honorable Paul J. Liacos Award from the Committee for Public Counsel Services. She is a retired employee of the MBTA and a retired public defender at Roxbury and South Boston District Courts. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Mission Church, 1545 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02120, or the Carmelite Monastery, 61 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119. For directions and guestbook, please visit jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped-accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 26, 2019