OLSEN, Mary F. (Joyce) Age 73, of Westborough, MA died on March 7, 2020 at the UMASS Medical Center in Worcester, MA, after a brief but sudden illness. She was the daughter of the late Stephen Joyce I. and Loretta Niland Joyce who immigrated from County Galway, Ireland and settled in Norwood, MA. It was in the town of Norwood where Mary met her beloved husband of 52 years Ralph F. Olsen. She is survived by her son Ralph F. Olsen, II of Grafton, MA and her daughter Laura A. Olsen of Sandwich, MA, her sister, Ann (Joyce) Roth, of Norwood, MA and she was predeceased by her brother, Stephen Joyce, II of Weston, CT. She also was the loving aunt and godmother to Stephanie (Roth) Wilkens and her three children Caroline, Claire and Carter of West Roxbury, MA, Frank Roth, Jr. of Waltham, MA, Catherine and Elizabeth Pingree of Chicago, Illinois. She leaves behind many friends (too many to list) but her dearest, closest and lifelong friend was Barbara (O'Beirne) Pingree of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mary's first love was her family to whom she was fully devoted throughout her life. She is a graduate of St. Catherine's of Norwood, St. Clare's High School in West Roxbury and she completed her studies at Boston University. While raising her children in Westborough, she discovered her talent and love for high-end real estate. She worked in realty for over thirty years and was recognized for excellence and top sales throughout New England while working at Coldwell Banker.
Mary traveled extensively throughout the world from Europe to Africa, Asia and beyond. She had a passion for art, literature, culture and history. Her travel experiences influenced her exquisite taste and love for all things beautiful.
She was a true New Englander at heart and loved the state of Maine. She had many wonderful times living in the seaside town of Cape Elizabeth with her family prior to moving to Westborough and returned frequently.
The Calling Hours for Mary Olsen will be this Friday, March 13 th from 5pm- 8pm at St. Benedict Abbey, 252 Still River Road, Still River, MA 01467. The Funeral Mass will be held this Saturday, March 14th at 11am at Saint Catherine's of Siena Church located at 549 Washington Street in Norwood, MA 02062. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to send donations to the St. Benedict Abbey. The full postal address, telephone number, email and website for St. Benedict's Abbey is: Saint Benedict Abbey, 252 Still River Road, PO Box 67, Still River, MA 01467, (978) 456-3221, [email protected] www.abbey.org/
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020