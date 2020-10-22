PLEACH, Mary F. (Feeney) Pleach, Mary F. (Feeney), of Milton, passed away October 21st at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Walter Pleach. Mother of Walter G. Pleach and his wife, Kristen, of Raynham, Linda Stanford and her husband, Richard, of Braintree, Mary Driscoll and her husband, John, of Milton, Paula Donovan and her husband, Thomas, of Holbrook, Nancy Walsh and her husband, Richard, of Abington, and Cynthia Pleach of Dorchester. Sister of Paul Feeney and his wife, Nancy, of Dorchester, Teresa Feeney of Pembroke and the late John and his wife, Rita, of Milton, James, Richard, Leo, and Francis Feeney and Ann Feeney and Barbara Lyons. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON Sunday from 2-6 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pen to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton Monday morning at 10. Burial Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Boston Catholic TV, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02472. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com
