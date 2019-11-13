Boston Globe Obituaries
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
MARY F. (LOSCO) SPRACKLIN

SPRACKLIN, Mary F. (Losco) Of Everett, on Nov. 12, suddenly at age 88. Beloved wife of the late George F., Jr. Mother of Donna Russo of Malden, George "Rick," III and his wife Dale of Pelham, NH, Mary Beth Eno and her husband William of Everett, and William and his wife Kathy of NC. Sister of the late Francis "Bibby" and Martin Losco. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, two great-grandsons, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Saturday, Nov. 16 at 9 am. A Funeral Mass will be held in the Immaculate Conception Church Everett at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Friday from 4 - 8 pm, with complimentary valet parking. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the I.C Maintenance Fund, 489 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149. Interment will be in the Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. Mary was a longtime former employee of the Everett Savings Bank. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-Rocco

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019
