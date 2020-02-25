|
TORTORICI, Mary F. (Giarla) Of Everett, formerly the North End, Feb. 23, 2020 at age 98. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Bennie Tortorici. Devoted mother of Marguerite Hines and her husband Bob, Frank Tortorici and his wife Anne, Michael Tortorici and his wife Debbie, Celia Campbell and her husband David. Loving grandmother of Shawn Hines, Robert Hines, Marc Tortorici, Michelle Quinlan, Caren Gelormini, Michael Tortorici, Maria Campbell and Dorie Campbell. Great-grandmother of Kylie and Kara Quinlan. Dear sister of Michael Giarla, Adeline Ameno and her husband Gennaro, and the late Fannie Giarla, Louis Giarla, and Lucy Giarla. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St., RT. 28, STONEHAM, Saturday, February 29th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Mary's Eternal Life in St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10 am. Interment will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Friday, February 28th from 3 pm to 7 pm. Parking attendants and elevator available. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home
