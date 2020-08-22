|
|
TREACY, Mary F. Of Dedham, passed away on August 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Michael F. and Beatrice (Murtagh) Treacy. Sister of Vincent Treacy of Washington, DC, Michael Treacy of Norwood, John Treacy of Olney, Maryland, and Joseph Treacy of Dedham. Aunt of Dr. Erin Treacy of Baltimore, Maryland, Megan Powell of Washington, D.C. Late retired Administrative Assistant Fidelity Investments. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson - Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, August 26th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited (please follow all Covid-19 guidelines). Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary's memory to St. Mary Church 420 High St. Dedham, MA 02026. A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020