CONANT, Mary Faith (Davidson) Wife, Mother, Grandmother; Victim of COVID-19, Will Be Terribly Missed Mary Faith Davidson Conant, 78, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, due to complications from Coronavirus. Born March 7, 1942, Mary was adopted into her loving family and grew up in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Mary attended Dana Hall School, a short walk from her home, and graduated in 1960. While a student at Dana Hall, Mary was introduced to her future husband, Bradford Conant. Mary completed two years at Pine Manor Junior College, then earned her Bachelors of Arts in History from Skidmore College, graduating in 1964. In 1966, she and Bradford married and began their life together, working at Long's Jewelers, the Davidson family business. While living in Boston, their apartment had views of the victory gardens and was a short walk to Fenway Park, and they were witnesses to the 1967 Boston Red Sox' pennant winning season. The couple settled in Wayland, Massachusetts and raised their three daughters there. Mary was actively involved in her daughters' lives and volunteered as a kindergarten art teacher at a Claypit Hill Elementary School, a Sunday School teacher, and a Wayland youth softball and soccer coach. In the 1980's, Mary was the lone female among the Wayland Youth Soccer leadership. She became an avid supporter of women's athletics, and enjoyed cheering on her favorite women's basketball coach, Pat Summitt, and the Tennessee Lady Vols. She was a voracious reader, especially of biographies, and she was always up to date on current events and politics since she read the Boston Globe from front to back every day. Mary had a sarcastic sense of humor and loved sharing laughs with her friends and family. She also was not afraid to speak her mind and stand her ground on issues, which sometimes rubbed people the wrong way, but mostly earned their respect. Mary's favorite place in the world was China, Maine. Every summer, Mary would spend weeks at the family cottage on China Lake, developing impressive sailing skills and a deep appreciation for being close to the water. Over the last ten years of her life, Mary's physical mobility was severely reduced due to the devastating effects of Scleroderma and Rheumatoid Arthritis. However, her intelligence and wit were evident until the very end. Mary is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bradford Conant of Wayland; daughter Darcy Bell of Sudbury, son-in-law Jeff Bell and grandchildren Ryan Heindel, Natalie Heindel, Heidi Heindel, Georgia Bell and Ruby Bell, daughter Elizabeth Conant of Sudbury, grandchildren Abigail Conant and Grace Conant; and daughter Melissa Lohin of Bolton, son-in-law Jonathan Lohin, and grandchildren Avery Lohin and Tucker Lohin. Mary's family is eternally grateful to the wonderful staff and medical workers at Bear Mountain at Wingate Nursing Home in Sudbury for their kindness and support in the final year of her life. A celebration of Mary's life will occur at China Lake in Summer 2021; we will share stories, laughs and hopefully hugs at that time. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's honor can be made to the Scleroderma Foundation: Scleroderma.org or Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. Duckett Funeral Home of J.S. Waterman and Sons, Sudbury, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020