FANTASIA, Mary (Malorzo) Age 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 19, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Armando Fantasia and resided in Watertown, MA for 60 years. Born in Cambridge, MA, she was the daughter of the late Lena Norcia and Simeone Malorzo. She was the sister of the late Attilia DiAndrea and Adeline Lampedecchio. Mary is survived by her children: Nancy Dowicki and her late husband John, Mary Lafrance and Anthony 'Tony' Fantasia and his wife Anne. She is the cherished grandmother to 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mary was a longtime member of the Watertown Sons of Italy. Throughout her life, Mary worked at various jobs but the job she loved the most was that of being a mother and a grandmother. She will forever be missed by her family but never forgotten. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, the services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA 02472. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020