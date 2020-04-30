|
FELLER, Mary (Schraffa) Of Burlington, April 29. Beloved wife of the late Leo. Loving mother of Cathy Houghtaling & her husband Rick of Rindge, NH and Warren Feller & his wife Yingli of North Billerica. Proud grandmother of Riley Feller, Melissa Sardelli, Michael Houghtaling and Sena & Zoe Agbleze. Great-grandmother of Connor, Nicholas & Sawyer. Sister of Ann Shelleby of PA, David Schraffa of Revere and the late Anthony Schraffa and Lu Lu Caudill. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be made to , MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020