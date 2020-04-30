Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY FELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY (SCHRAFFA) FELLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY (SCHRAFFA) FELLER Obituary
FELLER, Mary (Schraffa) Of Burlington, April 29. Beloved wife of the late Leo. Loving mother of Cathy Houghtaling & her husband Rick of Rindge, NH and Warren Feller & his wife Yingli of North Billerica. Proud grandmother of Riley Feller, Melissa Sardelli, Michael Houghtaling and Sena & Zoe Agbleze. Great-grandmother of Connor, Nicholas & Sawyer. Sister of Ann Shelleby of PA, David Schraffa of Revere and the late Anthony Schraffa and Lu Lu Caudill. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be made to , MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -