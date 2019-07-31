Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid's Church
2001 Massachusetts Ave.
Lexington, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for MARY FERRARI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY (SERENO) FERRARI

MARY (SERENO) FERRARI Obituary
FERRARI, Mary (Sereno) Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Mary Ferrari, of Lexington, MA, passed away on July 30, 2019, age 83, after a brief illness. Formerly of Somerville and Winchester, MA, and The Hague, and dedicated wife of the late Domenic "Dick" Ferrari (d. 2016) for 59 years, Mary will be forever remembered by her six children, Michael (Beth) of Yuma, CO; Terry (Michel) of Fairfax, VA, and Singapore; Paul (Barbara) of Los Angeles, CA; Stephen (Jodi) of Medway, MA; Peter (Kristin) of Bedford, MA; and the late Christopher (d. 2002). Mary is also survived by her 10 beloved grandchildren, Mary, Sara, Jonathan, Nathaniel, Laura, Alex, Jessica, Emma, Matthew, and Ryan.

Mary was a woman of good humor and deep loyalty who built and kept close relationships with the people in her life. Mary met her husband, Dick, when they were both just 17 years old, claiming to friends after first meeting him on the street that she would marry him one day. She did, and built a life and a family with him for 59 years until his passing in 2016. Mary put that same love and dedication into her friendships. She enjoyed little more than spending time with her friends, especially with her best friend of 70 years, Anita. Mary even kept a regular hair appointment at the same salon for well over 30 years. Mary enjoyed playing mahjong, shopping, and getting good deals, and she loved spending time with her family. She was always happy to show up at family events with a tray of zucchini squares or a suitably large plate of ciambelle cookies.

Mary's family and friends are invited for a viewing on Friday, August 2, from 4-7pm, Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday, August 3, at St. Brigid's Church, 2001 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, MA, at 10am (procession from the funeral home at 9am). Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Lexington, where Mary will join her beloved husband and son. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Boston Symphony Orchestra or Catholic Charities of Boston. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019
