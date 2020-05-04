Boston Globe Obituaries
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
MARY (AGELOPOULOS) FINITSIS

FINITSIS, Mary (Agelopoulos) Age 94 of Concord, May 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Finitsis. Loving mother of Kathleen Xenakis and husband George of Concord, Eugenia Corbett and husband Michael of Rockland, and Alan Finitsis and wife Marie of NH. Also survived by eight cherished grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her brother James Agelopoulos of Norwood. She was predeceased by her sister Marguerite Catalano. Services and burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Rivercrest Long Term Care Facility, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord, MA 01742. www.nedeaconess.org To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020
