FINOCCHIARO, Mary (Condelli) Of Medford, October 16. Beloved wife of Natale "Sonny" Finocchiaro. Devoted mother of Richard Finocchiaro and his wife, Sharon, of Tewksbury, John Finocchiaro and his wife, Lisa, of Holbrook, and Robert Finocchiaro and his wife, Kim, of N. Reading. Loving grandmother of Joseph, Stephen, Natalie, Nicole, Michele, Alyssa and Michael. Loving great-grandmother of Dominick. Dear sister of Olympia, Bernie, and the late Carmela and Rosalie. Sister-in-law of Anna, Edward, and the late Joseph. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD from 9 - 11 AM. Social distancing protocols will be in effect. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net
