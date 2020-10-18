1/
MARY (CONDELLI) FINOCCHIARO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FINOCCHIARO, Mary (Condelli) Of Medford, October 16. Beloved wife of Natale "Sonny" Finocchiaro. Devoted mother of Richard Finocchiaro and his wife, Sharon, of Tewksbury, John Finocchiaro and his wife, Lisa, of Holbrook, and Robert Finocchiaro and his wife, Kim, of N. Reading. Loving grandmother of Joseph, Stephen, Natalie, Nicole, Michele, Alyssa and Michael. Loving great-grandmother of Dominick. Dear sister of Olympia, Bernie, and the late Carmela and Rosalie. Sister-in-law of Anna, Edward, and the late Joseph. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD from 9 - 11 AM. Social distancing protocols will be in effect. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

View the online memorial for Mary (Condelli) FINOCCHIARO


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved