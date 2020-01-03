Boston Globe Obituaries
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:30 PM
FITZMAURICE, Mary "Mae" (Hardiman) Of Melrose, died Dec. 30th, 2019 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Paul Fitzmaurice. Loving mother of Mary Pat Fitzmaurice. Proud grandmother of Alicia and Keira Fitzmaurice. Loving sister of Pauline Howard and Louise Larsen; predeceased by six siblings: Katherine Barstow, Helen Hardiman, Edward Hardiman, Virginia Hardiman, Ann Wilson, and Martin Hardiman. Survived by her dear friends Ron Edes and Richard Westervelt, who were like sons to Mary. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., on Thurs., Jan. 9, 2020, from 4:00-6:30 PM. A Prayer Service will be held at the Funeral Home, immediately following the Visiting Hours, at 6:30 PM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood platelets with the American Red Cross. For the obituary & directions, please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
