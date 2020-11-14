1/
MARY (GILLIS) FOLEY
FOLEY, Mary (Gillis) Of Rockland, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on November 6, 2020. Mary was born and raised in Inverness, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. Beloved wife of the late John G. "Jack" Foley. Loving sister of Ivan Gillis and his wife Elizabeth Anne of Canada, and their children Michael, Mark, and Ian. Dear sister-in-law of Mary Rochon. Cherished cousin of Elaine Carr and her husband Jake of Plymouth. Loving aunt of Steven Foley and his wife Inger of Quincy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorial visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Thursday morning at 10 o'clock with a Funeral Service to follow at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to the American Heart Association. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
