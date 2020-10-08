1/
MARY FRANCES GLYNN
{ "" }
GLYNN, Mary Frances Of West Newton, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on October 4, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Celia (Deehan) Glynn. Sister of Elizabeth and the late James Antonellis, John and Phylis Glynn, William Glynn, Edward and Dorothy Glynn, Paul and Patricia Glynn and the late Joan Sciarappa. Also survived by her beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. At the family's request, her Funeral Services will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
