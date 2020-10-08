GLYNN, Mary Frances Of West Newton, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on October 4, 2020. Daughter of the late John and Celia (Deehan) Glynn. Sister of Elizabeth and the late James Antonellis, John and Phylis Glynn, William Glynn, Edward and Dorothy Glynn, Paul and Patricia Glynn and the late Joan Sciarappa. Also survived by her beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. At the family's request, her Funeral Services will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com