LEAVITT, Mary Frances (McHale) Died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, and with a Dunkin' Donuts coffee cup on her bedside table. Mary was born to James and Veronica (Byrne) McHale in Lawrence, MA. Her first attempt at kindergarten failed miserably as she was only four years old and kept falling asleep. She got the hang of it the following year and from there successfully completed elementary school, St. Mary's High School and Merrimack College. To her father's complete shock and dismay, she opted out of teaching as a profession and instead, on a whim, joined the United States Air Force. It was there that Mary had the time of her life and met the love of her life, Thomas W. Leavitt. They married in 1962, and like all good Catholics of the time, had four children in the space of five years. As the children began to reach their teen years, Mary thought it would be best for all if she were to enlist in the Army National Guard (26th Yankee Division, thank you very much) – and she was right. She spent the next 23 years in a job that provided her with endless material for the stories she loved to tell and many friends that she loved as well. She and Tom were hoping to travel after she retired, but Tom died suddenly in 1998. Instead, she gave the gift of travel to her children and grandchildren, taking most of them as a group to Ireland, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico. "Nanny" leaves behind daughters, Sara Goldberg (Barry) of Newton, Martha Leavitt (Robert O'Koniewski) of Lawrence, Elizabeth Nemirovsky (Sergei) of Bedford; and son, Jonathan (Nettie Gentempo) of Sumner, ME. She also leaves grandchildren, Charlie and William Goldberg, Thomas and Tait O'Koniewski, Lily and Nikita Nemirovsky, Garcia and Lottie Leavitt. She was predeceased by her brother, Jim. In order to keep those she loved safe, services will be private. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Cor Unum Meal Center, 118 South Broadway, Lawrence, MA 01843. Arrangements are under the direction of the John Breen Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 35 Merrimack Street, NO. ANDOVER, MA., www.breenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2020