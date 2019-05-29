Boston Globe Obituaries
MARY FRANCES (TANGNEY) O'SHEA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY FRANCES (TANGNEY) O'SHEA Obituary
O'SHEA, Mary Frances (Tangney) Of Roslindale, January 9, 1939 - May 26, 2019. Devoted wife of 55 years to Daniel J. O'Shea, Sr. of Bantry County Cork, Ireland. Loving mother of Kerry Ann O'Connor and her husband Dennis of West Roxbury, Daniel J. O'Shea, Jr. and his girlfriend Laurie Fox of Braintree and Christine Powers and her husband Thomas of Braintree. Grandmother to Denis, Christian and Sara O'Connor and Austin Powers! Mary is also survived by her beloved brother John J. Tangney of Stoneham, his children Jay and wife Dina and family of Reading, and Tara Lee Kirk and family of Manchester by the Sea. Mary leaves behind many of her husband's family and nieces and nephews in Ireland, England, Spain, the US, New Zealand, Australia and her amazing caretaker Maureen Langan-Johnson. Mary is predeceased by her parents Mary J. (Lydon) of Moycullen, County Galway and John J. Tangney of the Gap of Dunloe, County Kerry, Ireland, and her sister-in-law Susan (Hartwell) Tangney. Mary was raised in West Roxbury and educated at Cathedral High School where she celebrated her Golden Anniversary in 2018. She worked for the Department of Mental Health for over 20 years. A proud member of the Irish Social Club, the Roche Center and Maria Fo Mission Society at Holy Name. She had a zest for life, loved being with her family and friends and celebrating all holidays. Mary and Dan loved rooting for and watching their Bruins, Celtics, Red Sox and Patriots! Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, June 1st at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John Chrysostom Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours, Friday 3-7 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Jason Roberts Challenger League, 94 Sprague Street, Hyde Park, MA 02136. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019
Read More
