RAY, Mary Frances (Dreese) Of Dedham, MA passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 after a long and well-lived life. Born in Council Grove, KS, she earned degrees in Chemistry and Library Science and worked as a research librarian for Bell Laboratories before settling in Livonia, MI to raise a family. She enjoyed reading, music, travel and spending time with her family. Devoted wife of Benjamin Ray, her husband of 63 years, loving mother of Doug Ray and his wife Rebecca Ray of Richland, WA and Jim Ray and his wife Natalie Jensen of Dedham, MA, grandmother of Tamarack O'Donnell, Chaney Ray, Julia Ray and Nick Ray, great-grandmother of Stella Stokes, Avery O'Donnell, Jude Deering, and Ethan O'Donnell. Memorial Service will be private. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
