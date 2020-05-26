|
WOOD, Mary Frances (Collins) Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 at 87 years of age at home surrounded by her family, whom she loved with her whole heart and soul. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Walter J. Wood. She was the cherished mother of Gerald J. and his wife Helga of Austria, Steven A. and his wife Dolores of Weymouth and West Roxbury, Marie Hastie and her husband Scott of Cheshire, CT, Janice of West Roxbury, Joanne Naughton and her husband Michael of West Roxbury, and the late baby James. Mary was the adored grandma of Megan, Sarah and William Wood, Kathleen, Will and Jimmy Hastie, and Jake, Patrick and Liam Naughton. She was the devoted daughter of the late James F. and Mary A. Collins of Roslindale. Mrs. Wood was the former mother-in-law of Sandra Wood-Wolfgang of Plymouth. She was also blessed to have wonderful Potomac Street neighbors. Mary was a woman of devout faith whose life centered around her husband, children and grandchildren. A lifelong Boston resident, Mary graduated from Roslindale High School in 1951. A widow at 44, she began a career in the Development Office at Brigham and Women's Hospital, retiring in 1994. One who never acquired a driver's license, she travelled everywhere by public transportation---no small feat with five young children. Mary was a fixture at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Theresa's Church. She enjoyed family road trips to Nantasket Beach, baking, working in her yard and rarely passed up an opportunity to go out for a nice dinner with family and friends. She will be deeply mourned and sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Theresa of Avila Church, West Roxbury, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church on Friday May 29, at 10:00 am. Visiting hours and interment will be private. lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020