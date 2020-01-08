|
|
YOUNG, Mary Frances (Courtney) Died peacefully on January 4, 2020 at the Palm Center Nursing Home in Chelmsford, MA. Born June 16, 1934 in Somerville, MA, Mary was the daughter of Ellen (Lynch) and Eugene Courtney. She was active in the Billerica Auxiliary. Mary is survived by her daughters, Ellen (Young) Harwood and Theresa (Young) Moran; her sisters, Jo-Ellen Courtney of Enfield, NH and Jean (Courtney) Greenough and her husband, Paul Greenough of Chatham, MA. She also leaves eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Ed and her children Richard, Mary, Donna and Patricia. Mary faced many challenges in her life but always met them with a great deal of grace. We were all grateful for her presence in our lives and grateful that she is now at peace. Funeral from the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd. (Rt. 3A), BILLERICA, Friday, January 10 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, Billerica at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4:00 to 7:00 PM. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020