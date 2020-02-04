|
CONTI, Mary Francis (Ciccolo) Of Burlington, formerly of Hyde Park, Feb. 4. Beloved wife of 62 years of John G. Loving mother of John & his late wife Ally of Walpole, Nancy Conti-DeCarlucci & her husband Matthew DeCarlucci, Rosemarie Conti & her husband Ronald and Paul & his wife Deborah, all of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Raphy DeCarlucci, Gina, Joey, Alexander, Jack, Niko & Paul J. Conti. Sister of John Ciccolo & his wife Debra of Salem, James Ciccolo & his wife Mina of Roslindale and the late Leo Ciccolo. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), Friday, Feb. 7 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjudge.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020