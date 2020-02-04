Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
99 Bedford St.,
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY CONTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY FRANCIS (CICCOLO) CONTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY FRANCIS (CICCOLO) CONTI Obituary
CONTI, Mary Francis (Ciccolo) Of Burlington, formerly of Hyde Park, Feb. 4. Beloved wife of 62 years of John G. Loving mother of John & his late wife Ally of Walpole, Nancy Conti-DeCarlucci & her husband Matthew DeCarlucci, Rosemarie Conti & her husband Ronald and Paul & his wife Deborah, all of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Raphy DeCarlucci, Gina, Joey, Alexander, Jack, Niko & Paul J. Conti. Sister of John Ciccolo & his wife Debra of Salem, James Ciccolo & his wife Mina of Roslindale and the late Leo Ciccolo. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), Friday, Feb. 7 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjudge.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -