St. Joseph's Cemetery
MARY FRANCIS (PARROTT) LOVELY

MARY FRANCIS (PARROTT) LOVELY Obituary
LOVELY, Mary Francis (Parrott) A resident of Easton since 1968, died peacefully on March 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William (Bill) A. Lovely, Jr. She is survived by her son, William (Will) A. Lovely, III, his wife, Melodie, and their daughter, Katherine Elizabeth, of Lexington, MA, and her daughter Mary E. Lovely, her husband, Michael L. Bonczek, and their three sons, Ronan W.P. Lovely, Brian P. Bonczek, and Andrew L. Bonczek, of Westford, MA. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Federal and State emergency, a private Graveside Service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Taunton, MA. A Memorial Mass Celebrating Mary's Life will be held at a later date and time (to be announced) at Holy Cross Church in South Easton, MA. In place of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences and the full obituary, please visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
