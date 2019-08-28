|
|
FULLER, Mary (Tero) Mary Elizabeth Fuller, 88, of Eastham and formerly of Holliston, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Liberty Commons Skilled Care Center in North Chatham. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Casey) and Nalbert Tero. She was the wife of 67 years to her beloved, Clifford R. Fuller, Sr. Mary enjoyed reading, especially historical books and murder mysteries. She also took pleasure in gardening, traveling, and dearly loved her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Susan Fuller and her husband, Ken Lamb of Framingham, Carol Fuller of Eastham; her siblings, Ann Andre and her husband, Ken of VA, Jean Sullivan and her husband, Edward of Holliston, Michael Tero and his wife Carla of Maine, and Cathy Mandino and her husband, Sylvio of Holliston. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Christopher Hoey of NH and Mark Fuller of Bellingham; her sister-in-law, Mary Tero of Eastham; and daughter-in-law, Tina Fuller of Bellingham; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two sons, Clifford R. and John N. Fuller; her siblings, Nalbert Tero and Patricia Hurd; and her grandson, John Norman Fuller. A Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, August 20th, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Holliston. A Memorial Mass will be said in Mary's name on Sunday, October 15th, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church. In Mary's memory, donations may be made to ALS Foundation, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062 or alsa.org or to Lymphoma Society, 70 Walnut St., Wellesley, MA 02481 or LLS.org
View the online memorial for Mary (Tero) FULLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019