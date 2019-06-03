DESMARAIS, Mary G. (Power) Of Dorchester. Died June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Desmarais. Loving mother of Jean M. and her husband Lawrence Fahey of Swampscott, Paula A. and her husband Christopher Devlin of South Boston, and the late Paul A. Desmarais. Sister of Paul and his wife Rita Power of Natick, Michael and his wife Kathleen Power of Walpole, Patricia and her husband Michael Tierney of West Roxbury, and the late William Power. Devoted grandma of Lauryn and Molly Fahey, and Christian, Scott, Britney, and Andrew Devlin. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Thursday, June 6, from 4-8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Friday morning, June 7, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Roslindale. Mary was a retired Registered Dietitian at St. Margaret's Hospital and for the WIC Program for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking. Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary