GRIFFIN, Mary G. Of Marshfield, formerly from Jamaica Plain and Dorchester, died peacefully on August 23, 2020 at the age of 93, surrounded by her family at home. Beloved wife of the late Gerald "Gerry" Griffin; Loving mother of Matthew of Jamaica Plain, Timothy of Sandwich, Thomas of California, Daniel of Norwell, Mollie of Marshfield, John of Marshfield, and the late Gerard Griffin; Mother–in–law of Karen Smith, Sandra Griffin, Melanie Griffin and Julie Griffin; Nana to grandchildren Timmy, Danny, and wife Ally, and Kellie Smith, Natalie Bolton, Gerard Tierney, Danielle and Robby Griffin, and Zoe, Jack, Kate and Teddy Griffin. Also survived by sister-in-law Mary-Pat Goggin of California, and many beloved nieces and nephews of the Griffin and Goggin families. Daughter of the late Daniel and Mollie "Mumsie" Goggin. Also sister of the late Robert, Richard, Daniel & Gerard Goggin. Mary was born in Boston to Daniel and Mollie Goggin, and was raised in Neponset (Saint Ann's Parish). She graduated from Saint Gregory's High School (Dorchester) in 1944 and went to graduate from Boston University School of Practical Arts & Letters in 1946. After graduation, Mary worked at Wallingford Steel, before marrying Gerald T. Griffin in 1955, moving to Jamaica Plain and working at the infamous Costello's Tavern (est. 1935). Lastly, she worked for the Patriot Ledger at the South Shore Plaza where she greatly enjoyed reconnecting with old friends as they did their shopping. After retiring, Mary enjoyed time with her family and friends while attending hockey games, traveling, and actively participating in the 60+ group in Marshfield. She moved from Jamaica Plain to Marshfield in 1987 where she enjoyed her retirement with her family. Mary loved watching any hockey game and enjoyed spending time with her friends at the rink. From her sons hockey games in the 1960s, to her grandchildren's games as recently as this past winter, Mary cheered loudly in the stands, most recently wearing a long blue jacket and a blue hat. Mary enjoyed watching the Bruins, whether at KKaties or her home. Her love for the Bruins was second only to watching her grandchildren play. Mary was quick to point out the "hockey nana" sign above her door to highlight her pride in her grandchildren combined with her love for hockey. A private Funeral Mass for the family will be held on Friday at 11:00am at Saint Ann's by the Sea followed by the interment in the Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Field of St. Theresa. Those who were unable to attend the Funeral Mass may watch it online by visiting https://stanns.net/live-streaming/
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Saint Clares Monastery, 920 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For online guestbook and other helpful information, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
