|
|
RUGGELO, Mary G. (DeRosa) Of Chelsea and Marblehead, died peacefully on December 30th. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Ruggelo. Loving mother of Maria O'Brien and her husband Daniel of Marblehead. Sister of the late John DeRosa, who is survived by his wife Margaret and their children Sheryl and Jan. A Memorial Service will be held at the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, on Thursday, January 9th, at 10 am. Services will commence in the Funeral Home at 10:30 am. Interment will be private. Mary's family would like to thank the Devereux House of Marblehead for their loving care of Mary over the years. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logowww.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020