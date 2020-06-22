|
SHEA, Mary G. (Connor) Age 77, of Wakefield, June 21. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Shea. Loving mother of Laurie Shea & Billy Jarnagin of Andover, Marianne Dill & husband Jeffrey of NH, Cheryl Chrones & husband Jim of RI, Thomas Shea & wife Kathleen of Chelmsford, Carolanne Williams & husband Craig of Wakefield, Shaughn Shea & Lauren Foxall of NH. Sister of Louise Sodergren of WA, & Elizabeth Fairweather of West Roxbury. Grandmother of Nicholas, Jackie, Kevin, Jennifer, Nicole, Michael, Meghan, Jack, Madelynne, Mary Kate, & Joseph. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday at 11:30am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Wednesday, from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's name to Maine Loon Project, www.maineaudubon.org or to the COPD Foundation, www.copdfoundation.org For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020