Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
MARY G. (CONNOR) SHEA

MARY G. (CONNOR) SHEA Obituary
SHEA, Mary G. (Connor) Age 77, of Wakefield, June 21. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Shea. Loving mother of Laurie Shea & Billy Jarnagin of Andover, Marianne Dill & husband Jeffrey of NH, Cheryl Chrones & husband Jim of RI, Thomas Shea & wife Kathleen of Chelmsford, Carolanne Williams & husband Craig of Wakefield, Shaughn Shea & Lauren Foxall of NH. Sister of Louise Sodergren of WA, & Elizabeth Fairweather of West Roxbury. Grandmother of Nicholas, Jackie, Kevin, Jennifer, Nicole, Michael, Meghan, Jack, Madelynne, Mary Kate, & Joseph. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday at 11:30am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Wednesday, from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's name to Maine Loon Project, www.maineaudubon.org or to the COPD Foundation, www.copdfoundation.org For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020
