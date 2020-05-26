|
BERTOLLI, Mary Garland (Caswell) Born June 30, 1921 in Marblehead, Massachusetts. After recovering from a fractured tailbone, Mary succumbed to COVID-19 on May 2, 2020, at the age of 98. Mary believed every challenge in life could be overcome by having a strong will, unending patience, and a deep faith in God. For guestbook and additional information, please visit www.levesquefunerals.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020