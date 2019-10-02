Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
57 Brown St
Weston, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
57 Brown St.
Weston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY GAVRILLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY (PAPASTAVROS) GAVRILLES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY (PAPASTAVROS) GAVRILLES Obituary
GAVRILLES, Mary (Papastavros) In Worcester, formerly of Dover, October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Gavrilles and devoted mother of Melina Archuleta and James Gavrilles. She had two siblings, Theodore Papastavros of Weston and the late Peter G. Papas of Ringoes, NJ. She is also survived by her grandson, Ryan, her niece Elaine Varas and her husband Michael of Ringoes, NJ, her nephew George Papas of Tampa FL, her nephew Nicholas Papastavros and his wife Vivian Lee of Arlington, and her sister-in-law Mary Papastavros of Weston. She was a graduate of the Scott Carbee School of Art and The Boston Museum of Fine Arts School. For many years she and her husband George were owners of the "Collectors Cabinet" store in the Burlington Mall. Visiting Hours in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, Friday, Oct. 4 from 9:00-10:00 am followed by a Funeral Service in the church beginning at 10:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, MA 02493. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now