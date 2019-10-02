|
GAVRILLES, Mary (Papastavros) In Worcester, formerly of Dover, October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Gavrilles and devoted mother of Melina Archuleta and James Gavrilles. She had two siblings, Theodore Papastavros of Weston and the late Peter G. Papas of Ringoes, NJ. She is also survived by her grandson, Ryan, her niece Elaine Varas and her husband Michael of Ringoes, NJ, her nephew George Papas of Tampa FL, her nephew Nicholas Papastavros and his wife Vivian Lee of Arlington, and her sister-in-law Mary Papastavros of Weston. She was a graduate of the Scott Carbee School of Art and The Boston Museum of Fine Arts School. For many years she and her husband George were owners of the "Collectors Cabinet" store in the Burlington Mall. Visiting Hours in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, Friday, Oct. 4 from 9:00-10:00 am followed by a Funeral Service in the church beginning at 10:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St., Weston, MA 02493. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019