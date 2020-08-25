1/1
MARY "Gloria" GESWELL
1930 - 2020
GESWELL, Mary Mary "Gloria" Geswell, 90, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 in Fort Pierce, FL. Gloria was born on March 23, 1930 in Watertown, MA to Victor and Anne Serafini. She always had the biggest smile, most witty commentary, and was very uplifting with a positive outlook on life. She was "90 years young!" Gloria is survived by her son, Stephen A. Basile and his wife, Lisa; daughter, Lynn Silva and her husband, Manny; grandchildren, Ryan Basile and husband, Julio, Krista Tabuenca and wife, Andrea, Michelle O'Driscoll and husband, Shane, and Whitney Spangler and husband, Paul; great-grandchildren, Graham O'Driscoll, Liam O'Driscoll, Olivia Spangler, and Mia Spangler; and sister, Dora Caliguri. She is also survived by many other family members, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband and the father of her children, Albert F. Basile; second husband, William Geswell; eldest daughter, Kathryn A. Basile; sisters, Helen Lenane and Anita Minerella; and her brother, Victor Serafini. She was full of life and nothing made her happier than spending time with her family and friends. She made everyone feel like they were family. She was most definitely, one in a million. Due to COVID-19, Gloria's family will plan a celebration of her life both in Florida and in Massachusetts when it is safe to gather freely. These were Gloria's wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kathryn A. Basile's "Foster A Dream Foundation" in Port Saint Lucie, FL or at www.fosteradreamfoundation.com Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
August 26, 2020
Carissima Gloria, ti ameremo per sempre. Ci mancherai molto.
Ai familiari, le nostre più sentite condoglianze.

Teresinha - Famiglia Pan
Teresinha Trez
August 25, 2020
I know you're in heaven with Kathy and thats my only way to cope with the fact that you are really gone. I knew this day would come but you are just never really prepared. I was so lucky to have such a phenomenal woman who was loved by so many for my mom. I miss you already. You were the best of the best. Thank you for all the unconditional love you gave me and my family. Rest in peace mom. You will forever be in my heart. ❤❤
Lynn Silva
August 25, 2020
To the family of my beloved and beautiful cousin Gloria, I am so sorry for your loss. Gloria was so full of life and such a fun loving woman. She will forever remain in our hearts. With my deepest sympathy, cousin Ann Marie Hagerstrom (Colella) and family.
Ann Marie (Colella) Hagerstrom
