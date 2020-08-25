I know you're in heaven with Kathy and thats my only way to cope with the fact that you are really gone. I knew this day would come but you are just never really prepared. I was so lucky to have such a phenomenal woman who was loved by so many for my mom. I miss you already. You were the best of the best. Thank you for all the unconditional love you gave me and my family. Rest in peace mom. You will forever be in my heart. ❤❤

Lynn Silva