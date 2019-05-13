SISTER MARY GLADYS MURPHY SSND A member of the School Sisters Of Notre Dame, died on May 12, 2019, at Lourdes Health Care Center in Wilton, CT, at age 87. Natalie Mary Murphy was born May 12, 1932, idaughter of the late Nathaniel John Murphy and Gladys Davis of Boston.



After pronouncing her vows as a School Sister of Notre Dame in 1954, she began teaching at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baltimore. She also taught at schools in New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. In her retirement, Sister resided at Villa Notre Dame in Wilton. She moved to Lourdes in 2019.



Friends may call at the Villa Notre Dame, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, on Tuesday, May 14, from 3 to 7 p.m., with a Christian Wake Service at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on May 15, in the Chapel at Villa Notre Dame. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bethel, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Atlantic-Midwest Province, c/o Development Office, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, CT, 06897.



Funeral arrangement are being handled by Cornell Memorial Home, in DANBURY, CT. Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019