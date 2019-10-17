Boston Globe Obituaries
|
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
MARY GOURGOUMIS
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church
29 Central Street
Somerville, MA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church
29 Central Street
Somerville, MA
MARY (PAKITSAS) GOURGOUMIS


1930 - 2019
MARY (PAKITSAS) GOURGOUMIS Obituary
GOURGOUMIS, Mary (Pakitsas) Of Haverhill and formerly of Somerville, passed away surrounded by her family on October 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Costas Gourgoumis. Devoted mother of Thespena Tsagaris and her husband Ignatios of Haverhill, Anthee Travers and her late husband James of Acton, and Joanne Tsonis and her husband John of Fairhaven. Loving Yia Yia of Thea, Elias, Stacy, Kara, George and Marisa and great Big Yia Yia of Levon, Zain and Zoe. Dear sister of the late Nicholas Pakitsas, the late Kitsa Argentakis, the late George Pakitsas, Despina Neofotistos of Somerville, Theodore Pakitsas of Greece and the late Costas Pakitsas. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Monday, October 21st from 4-8PM, and again on Tuesday morning, October 22nd at 10AM in the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church, 29 Central Street, Somerville, followed by a Funeral Service at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory can be made to the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church. May her memory be eternal. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
