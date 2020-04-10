|
GODWIN, Mary Grealish Died April 6, 2020, in New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, NC, after a short illness. She was 76 years old. She was born February 18, 1944, in Boston, MA, to the late John Grealish, Sr. and Bridget O'Donnell Grealish. Mary grew up in South Boston, MA and moved to Graham, NC, after she got married. In the mid-seventies, she and her husband moved to South Topsail Beach, NC to help run the family store, Godwin's Market. Everyone on the island knew and loved "Miss Mary". She will be sorely missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Godwin in 2018. She was also preceded by her sisters, Anna O'Brien, Katherine "Kay" Duggan and Patricia Johnson and her brothers, Peter Grealish, Jr. and John Grealish. She is survived by her sister Joan Chavez of New Mexico and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020