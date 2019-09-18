|
|
GREGOIRE, Mary Age 90, of Kingston, passed away on September 15th. She was the beloved wife of William Gregoire. They shared 68 years of marriage together.
Mary was born in Boston, and she attended Jeremiah Burke High School and went on to Katherine Gibbs Business School. She worked as a medical office manager for a cardiology practice most of her career, with Dr. Richard Delaney and Dr. Scott Lutch.
Mary is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rt. 106), KINGSTON, on Friday, September 20th at 3:00 PM.
For additional information, please visit shepherdfuneralhome.com Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019