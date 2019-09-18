Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY GREGOIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY GREGOIRE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY GREGOIRE Obituary
GREGOIRE, Mary Age 90, of Kingston, passed away on September 15th. She was the beloved wife of William Gregoire. They shared 68 years of marriage together.

Mary was born in Boston, and she attended Jeremiah Burke High School and went on to Katherine Gibbs Business School. She worked as a medical office manager for a cardiology practice most of her career, with Dr. Richard Delaney and Dr. Scott Lutch.

Mary is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The Memorial Service will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rt. 106), KINGSTON, on Friday, September 20th at 3:00 PM.

For additional information, please visit shepherdfuneralhome.com Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now