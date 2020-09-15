GRITTI, Mary (Liotta) Native of the North End of Boston and an Everett resident for over 85 years, was born on May 9, 1919 and passed on September 14, 2020. Mary loved every minute of her 101-year life. Within 10 minutes of meeting her, Mary would 'modestly brag' about her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved being 'adopted by' people who needed a mom. Mary believed 'strangers' were friends whom she had not met yet. She completely gave her heart and time to all she knew. Her desire to learn new skills and to stay busy never stopped. Mary's zest for life and positive attitude were contagious. Mary immersed herself in Everett activities: sewing costumes for Everett's GBARC's theater shows; volunteering in Everett Public Schools' Read-To-Children programs; performing in St. Theresa Church's Lady Sodality shows; and engaging in Connolly Senior activities. Her love for sewing and knitting led her to donate over 100 blankets for local veterans, countless hats for cancer patients, and handcrafted works of art for Everett's Friends Fighting Breast Cancer fundraisers. Forty years ago, she opened 'Mary Gritti's Fabric Store' on Main St. and Glendale Square. Her customers still talk about how she helped them learn to sew basic clothes, take on challenges of fine designer styles, and exceed their sewing expectations. From 1935 to 2012, Mary secured her spot near the Boston Marathon Finish Line by arriving at dawn to cheer on runners, yelling a little louder for struggling athletes. The Boston Globe interviewed her multiple times. Her son Dan frequently reminisced about the day she made over 100 manicottis and 30 pounds of meatballs for his EHS football team. She repeated the event for her grandson Adam's college basketball team. Through her 100th year, Mary went to The North End's St. Leonard's Church every June 13th and mailed special St. Anthony's blessed bread and oil to over 60 friends and families around the country. Mary was always willing to 'say a prayer' for anyone who asked or needed it. She was preceded in death by husband Angelo "Henry" and son Dan as well as her siblings and in-laws: Josephine Liotta Moisan, A.J. Moisan, Leo "Golden Glove Champ" Liotta, Marge Lacouture Liotta, Al Liotta, Corrine Thompson Liotta, Jody Byrd Liotta, Josie Peppalardo DiPerri, Joe DiPerri, Fran Gritti DelSette, John DelSette, Millie Vita Gillis, and Don Gillis. Mary is survived by daughters Theresa and Lisa, son-in-law Tom Divilio, grandchildren: Adam Lattanzi, Dan Gritti, Jr., Stephen & Kara Gritti, and great-granddaughters Harper & Neely Gritti. She loved being Grandma Mary to her Maryland family: Chris & Wendy Divilio, Dan & Christina Divilio, Frank & Abbie Divilio, and Grandnonna to Bryan, Sean, Justin, Ethan, Tommy, Henry, Max, and Grant. Mary lovingly became the matriarch to her large Italian family. Nieces, nephews, cousins, and all those who considered Mary their 'adopted mom' will miss her. Mary was a strong champion for the Everett Public School system and volunteered in many of the schools. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution checks may be mailed to the Devens School Student Fund, 22 Church St., Everett, MA 02149. Because she also enjoyed feeding people, an alternative donation option is Everett Grace Food Pantry, 50 Church St., Everett, MA 02149. A celebration of Mary's life will be held next May. Mary's hugs, energy, and red-lipstick smiles will be sorely missed. Her memory and love will not be forgotten. As Mary would always say when leaving, "I never say good-bye. I will see you later." For online guestbook, please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com
