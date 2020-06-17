Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Hope Baptist Church
1916 River Street
Hyde Park, MA
MARY GUARDABASCIO Obituary
GUARDABASCIO, Mary Of Auburn, ME, went to be with her Lord on June 12. Mary was born in Lynn, MA on March 4, 1939. She is survived by her husband Michael, daughters Pamela Denoon, Karen McLeish, Deborah Scamman and Michelle Guardabascio. Also grandchildren Alexis and Connor McLeish and Glen, Marcus and Luke Denoon. A Memorial Service will be held June 20 at 12 noon at Hope Baptist Church, 1916 River Street, Hyde Park, MA.

Published in The Boston Globe from June 18 to June 19, 2020
