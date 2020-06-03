|
|
BONNER, Mary H. Age 95. Lifelong resident of West Roxbury, passed away on June 1, 2020 at Brigham & Women's Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late William and Helen (Greenan) Bonner. Devoted sister of the late William, John, and Thomas Bonner. Loving aunt of Kathleen Swift of Charlotte, NC, Patricia Bonner of Shrewsbury, Diane Robinson of Worcester, Linda Kane of Westborough, Gayle Bonner of Wakefield, Janet Filoramo of Wakefield, Nancy Bonner of Plymouth Meeting, PA, Karen Colangelo of Stoneham, William Bonner of Wakefield, and Linda Lambert of Phoenix, AZ. Also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews. Devoted friend of the late Ruthie O'Donnell. Mary worked at Bank of Boston for 45 years, initially as an entry level clerk, she worked her way up to Vice President of Human Resources. Upon retirement she devoted her life to caring for others. Mary enjoyed traveling with her lifelong friends. Visitation with covid restrictions will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Monday, June 8th from 10-11am. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa Church, West Roxbury at 11:30am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or if you wish, a donation may be made in Mary's memory to the Fisher House Boston, P.O. Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from June 4 to June 7, 2020