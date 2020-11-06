FANNING, Mary H. (O'Brien) Of Arlington. November 5th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard C. Fanning. Loving mother of Paul Fanning and his wife Katherine of NH, Carol Mayo and her husband Jay of Shrewsbury, and Robert Fanning and his husband John Murphy of Framingham. Devoted grandmother of Lindsay Sylvia and her husband Brad and Heather Fanning. Great-grandmother of Coleton Sylvia. Sister of Paul O'Brien and his wife Elaine of Camden, ME. All Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association
, www.lung.org
