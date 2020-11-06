1/
MARY H. (O'BRIEN) FANNING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FANNING, Mary H. (O'Brien) Of Arlington. November 5th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard C. Fanning. Loving mother of Paul Fanning and his wife Katherine of NH, Carol Mayo and her husband Jay of Shrewsbury, and Robert Fanning and his husband John Murphy of Framingham. Devoted grandmother of Lindsay Sylvia and her husband Brad and Heather Fanning. Great-grandmother of Coleton Sylvia. Sister of Paul O'Brien and his wife Elaine of Camden, ME. All Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, www.lung.org To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved