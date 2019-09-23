Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY H. (MCDERMOTT) SULLIVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY H. (MCDERMOTT) SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Mary H. (McDermott) Of Nahant, formerly of Marblehead & Lynn, age 94, September 23rd. Wife of the late William W. Sullivan. Loving mother of Kathleen Sullivan of Saugus, James Sullivan & his wife Karen of Saugus, Patricia Sulllivan of York, ME, Sharon Sullivan & her husband Robert Savage of Nahant. Cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 571 Boston St., Lynn, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the at For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now