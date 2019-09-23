|
SULLIVAN, Mary H. (McDermott) Of Nahant, formerly of Marblehead & Lynn, age 94, September 23rd. Wife of the late William W. Sullivan. Loving mother of Kathleen Sullivan of Saugus, James Sullivan & his wife Karen of Saugus, Patricia Sulllivan of York, ME, Sharon Sullivan & her husband Robert Savage of Nahant. Cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 571 Boston St., Lynn, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the at For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019