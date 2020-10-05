HABOSIAN, Mary Of Watertown, October 3, 2020. Age 83. Beloved daughter of the late David & Carmen (Usunian) Habosian. Dear sister of the late Kaspar Habosian. Also survived by her sister-in-law Madeleine Habosian Derderian, several nieces, a nephew, and her Hablanian cousins. Due to the current precautions surrounding Covid-19, interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be made to St. Labre Indian School, Tongue River Rd., Ashland, MT 59003 or at All Care Hospice & Home Care, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com View the online memorial for Mary HABOSIAN