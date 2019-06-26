|
HADGE, Mary (Abraham) Of West Roxbury, June 26, 2019. Dear and devoted wife of the late Donald T. Hadge. Loving mother of Donald M. Hadge and his wife Patricia of Canton, Nancy M. Hadge of West Roxbury, Lisa H. Sarkis and her husband Chaoukie of North Attleborough, and Robert J. Hadge and his wife Toni of Foxborough. Cherished grandmother "Sithoo" of Kara Hadge Prone, Matthew Hadge, Zachary Hadge, Nicholas Hadge, Sofia Sarkis Doujaiji, Mona Sarkis, Rana Sarkis O'Day, and Elias Sarkis. Great-grandmother of Tala and Jad. Dear sister of Samuel Hanna and his wife Joan of West Roxbury, and the late John and Mary Hanna, Nicholas and Ida Abraham, Michael Abraham, Julia and Michael LaMorte, Frederick and Adele Hanna, Jeannette and Joseph Ganame. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Saturday, at 10 a.m., at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., West Roxbury. Visiting Hours in the Church Friday, 5-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the Church or to A.A.B.A., 18 Cheriton Rd., West Roxbury, MA 02132. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019